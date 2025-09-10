Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 3.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $604.37 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $597.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.