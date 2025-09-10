Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,100 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.59.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

