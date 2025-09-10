Synopsys’ (SNPS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $535.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $670.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.33.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $604.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

