Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $27.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

