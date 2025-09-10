Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 123.08, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.