Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Reduced by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 46,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $419,000. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $443,000. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 37,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 110.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,905,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $70,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,083 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0%

Comcast stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

