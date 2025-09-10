Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $1.80 Million in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

