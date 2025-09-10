Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,806,000 after buying an additional 567,664 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,850,464 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $297.24 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.71 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

