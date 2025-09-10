Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $2,419,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker
Stryker Stock Performance
NYSE:SYK opened at $392.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.67. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.