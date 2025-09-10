IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

