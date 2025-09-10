Intech Investment Management LLC Has $75.24 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,179 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after buying an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.74.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

