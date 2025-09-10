Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Position Lifted by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.11. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

