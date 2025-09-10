Focus Partners Wealth Sells 1,991 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 805,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $79,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

