Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.5% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $749.99 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $942.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $742.49 and a 200-day moving average of $779.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

