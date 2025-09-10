Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.61. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

