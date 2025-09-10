Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 9,797 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $45.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.