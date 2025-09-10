Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,618 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,566,000 after buying an additional 132,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

