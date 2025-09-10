Ransom Advisory Ltd Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

