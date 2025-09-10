Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 365,507 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,507 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Expedia Group worth $112,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,947 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $217.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.46 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

