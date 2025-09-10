Acorns Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

