Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 68,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 25,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $467.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.