IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6%

TJX stock opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

