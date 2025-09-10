Focus Partners Wealth Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $104,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

