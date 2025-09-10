Comparing 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) & International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Business Machines has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1mage Software and International Business Machines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Business Machines $64.04 billion 3.76 $6.02 billion $6.16 42.05

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 1mage Software and International Business Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 International Business Machines 1 9 8 1 2.47

International Business Machines has a consensus target price of $268.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given International Business Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of International Business Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Business Machines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and International Business Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A International Business Machines 9.11% 37.62% 7.08%

Summary

International Business Machines beats 1mage Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate. The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment. The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services. The company has a strategic partnership to various companies including hyperscalers, service providers, global system integrators, and software and hardware vendors that includes Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and SAP, and others. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

