Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,371,177 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10,083.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,177 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

