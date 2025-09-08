US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.US Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of US Foods by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 63,288 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $91,087,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 49.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

