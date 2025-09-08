Short Interest in 111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI) Expands By 82.6%

111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, anincreaseof82.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

111 Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:YI opened at $5.70 on Monday. 111 has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of 111 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

