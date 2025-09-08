JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

Get JFrog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ FROG opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. JFrog has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 29,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $1,390,445.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,937,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,904,719.58. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $232,099.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,242.85. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,252 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.