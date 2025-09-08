Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energia from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Pampa Energia Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.05 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 23.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Pampa Energia by 1,122.0% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 196,188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Pampa Energia by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 508,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,706,000 after buying an additional 188,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pampa Energia by 7,143.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 176,022 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Pampa Energia by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,319,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,868,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,556,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

