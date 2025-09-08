AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $13.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $486,937.85. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 116,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

