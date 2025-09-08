Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,328 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

