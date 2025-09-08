TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,800 shares, adeclineof36.4% from the July 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of TCW Transform 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,708,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,016,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,947,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 295.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 196,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 147,170 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 136,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 452.9% during the 4th quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOTE opened at $76.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

