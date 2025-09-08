MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MIRA stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
