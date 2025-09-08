Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,130,000 shares, adeclineof36.9% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WINT opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($99.00) by $95.94. On average, research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

