Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $263.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $36,193.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,141.78. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,076 shares of company stock worth $119,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,681,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 285,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

