Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOOF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 52,738 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

