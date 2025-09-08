TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,365.08. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $70,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,249.18. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,826 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,396.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 34.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,439,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 367,798 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.