ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group cut ZOOZ Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ZOOZ opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. ZOOZ Power has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZOOZ Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ZOOZ Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited.

