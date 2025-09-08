Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.5%

LBRT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.63. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 213.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 281.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.