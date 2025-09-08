Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Get Nice alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

Nice Stock Performance

NICE opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. Nice has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nice

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Nice by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.