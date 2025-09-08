FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FIGS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $617,972.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,179.02. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $453,158.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,412.48. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,974,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,256,000 after buying an additional 1,302,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 827,149 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,696 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. FIGS had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

