FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

FIGS Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $617,972.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,179.02. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $453,158.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,246 shares in the company, valued at $13,548,412.48. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in FIGS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12,795.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

