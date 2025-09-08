Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Onespan in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onespan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Onespan stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other Onespan news, Director Marc Zenner acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 71,273 shares in the company, valued at $912,294.40. This trade represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Capers bought 2,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,204.58. This represents a 5.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 49.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Onespan by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Onespan by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

