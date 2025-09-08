SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ SBC opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27. SBC Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.98.
SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.
