SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SBC opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27. SBC Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.98.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SBC Medical Group by 227.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBC Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $455,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SBC Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SBC Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

