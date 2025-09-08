Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.59.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 231.13% and a negative net margin of 346.22%.The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions accounts for about 0.5% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

