The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PNTG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $24.29 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $839.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 161.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 7,124.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

