Figma, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:FIG)

Figma’s (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 9th. Figma had issued 36,937,080 shares in its IPO on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $1,218,923,640 based on an initial share price of $33.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Figma from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Figma Stock Performance

NYSE:FIG opened at $54.77 on Monday. Figma has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion and a PE ratio of 74.01.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.97 million. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

In other news, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $86,869,750.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,559,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,159,285.44. This represents a 63.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 3,187,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $100,478,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,810,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,156,731.20. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

