VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 132,200 shares, anincreaseof76.5% from the July 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VXIT opened at $0.00 on Monday. VirExit Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get VirExit Technologies alerts:

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.