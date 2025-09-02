Republic Services, Inc. $RSG is Visualize Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Visualize Group LP increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises about 10.8% of Visualize Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Visualize Group LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220,487 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,685,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $65,201,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $63,910,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

