Birchview Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics makes up about 0.6% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,185,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,812 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

